Kathryn Prescott is on the mend.

The 30-year-old actress posted for the first time since being hit by a cement truck in September. The Finding Carter star simply shared a photo of a large rock, explaining the touching story behind it, as well as thanking the medical team who helped her recover.

“An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher. She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck,” Prescott began. “When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing.”

Prescott continued, “Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai.”

She also thanked her sister “for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban.” The Skins actress also expressed her gratitude for all of her friends who were there for her during this troubling time, as well as her hospital roommate “for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped in every and any way they could. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she concluded. This marked Prescott’s first post since August 2021.

On September 7, Prescott’s twin sister, Megan, revealed that she was hospitalized after being hit by a cement truck while in New York City. According to her sister, the actress’ injuries included a “broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand.”

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis,” Megan said of her twin. “The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Megan, who is based in the United Kingdom, was desperate to get to her sister’s bedside, but has been unable to do so due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Later that month, Megan shared an update revealing that she was in New York with her sister and that she was taking “her first steps back towards recovery.” She also wrote that she was “honouring Kat’s wishes to keep her recovery out of the public eye.”