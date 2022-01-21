Prince William is set to carry out his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai on Thursday, Feb. 10, Kensington Palace confirmed.

The visit is at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The royal’s trip comes in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the U.K. National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

READ MORE: Prince William Jokes ‘No More’ As Wife Kate Middleton Holds Adorable Baby

The National Day will see the U.K. take over the full site to showcase the extraordinary talent from across the U.K.

William will join in the celebrations, which will also feature the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, launched by Her Majesty from Buckingham Palace in October 2021, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions, the palace announced.

Plus, William’s visit will allow him to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.

READ MORE: Prince William Seeks Nominees For $1 Million Earthshot Prize

The Duke’s passion for the natural world is one shared by the UAE’s founding father His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the visit, Prince William will also learn more about initiatives that provide protected areas for the unique flora and fauna of the region and take the opportunity to highlight two Royal Foundation programmes: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.