Thandiwe Newton finally feels fulfilled in her acting career after “God’s Country” – enough so that she might leave it all behind.

In a new interview with Indiewire, the actress described how different the experience of working in the thriller was for her.

“I’m 49, and I think I’ve been a successful Black actress for many, many years. And it’s been rare for me to have a movie where you follow me for the whole movie,” she told the outlet.

“I thought ‘God’s Country’ was my last film as an actress,” she continued. “I was sad that I finally got to do something I really fucking got my teeth into.”

On why she considered quitting, Newton explained the film “defined” her work.

“A light has gone out,” she said of her desire to work in film. “My reasons for doing anything from now on, you know, there’ll be reasons, but this [film] defines what I want to be as an actress.”

The career-defining role in “God’s Country” wasn’t an easy experience for her, however, and likely not one she would repeat.

“It’s very painful, as well. I don’t particularly want to give, like I’ve given to ‘God’s Country,’ every movie. But there was a necessity on this, and a desire,” said Newton.

In the thriller, the actress plays a grieving college professor whose property is invaded by trespassers. They engage in a battle of wills and wits as they decide who will come out on top.

The role was originally written for an older white man, but director Julian Higgins and co-writer Shaye Ogbonna opted to change the character to a Black woman. This necessitated rewriting certain scenes because “if she makes the same choices the original character did, I think people respond to it differently.”

While the 49-year-old has had a successful career spanning over 30 years, she hasn’t always felt embraced by Hollywood.

“I had a breakdown with Black Lives Matter because I was basically rejected by Black Hollywood as not being Black. And not being American,” she recalled. “Who says that Black Lives Matter is just about American people, you know? I thought it was for every Black person. Do you see what I mean? There’s so much. As a Black person, there are so many places to be betrayed. So many points of betrayal. It’s just, it’s constant.”

“God’s Country” is currently set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.