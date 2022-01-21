Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are new parents.

On Friday, the couple shared a big announcement on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they both posted on their Instagram accounts. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. ”

According to TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” have told the outlet that the couple’s baby arrived on Saturday, Jan. 15, and it’s “unclear” what name the couple has chosen for their first child.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra offered an interesting answer when asked whether her mother might be expecting to see a grandchild at some point.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said, referring to children, hiding the secret that she and Jonas had already enlisted the services of a surrogate to start a family.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she added.