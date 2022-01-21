Christina Aguilera is offering unconditional support to her childhood friend Britney Spears.

The singer appeared on “The Enrique Santos Show” where she was asked whether she reached out to Spears after her conservatorship battle.

Aguilera said she “would always be open to that.”

“I couldn’t be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit,” Aguilera continued, via Billboard.

The two stars have history all the way back to the “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1993, which they both featured in. She explained that “growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy.”

“If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she said and restated her support for her fellow pop star, adding she will “always be here to reach out to.”

When the #FreeBritney movement gained traction in July 2021, Aguilera expressed her support on Twitter.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” she said at the time.