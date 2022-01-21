The pandemic is getting in the way of the Fugees’ reunion.

On Friday, Lauryn Hill announced, on behalf of bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, that they are calling off their reunion tour.

It had been intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fugees’ iconic sophomore album The Score.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” Hill wrote on Instagram. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure to keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

Hill expressed the band’s genuine desire to mark the anniversary, “but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Despite the tour’s cancellation, the Fugees were able to play one live reunion show in New York last September.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,” Hill continued. “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support over the years.”

The reunion tour was originally announced last fall, and later postponed to 2022, prior to the cancellation.