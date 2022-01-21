Click to share this via email

NBC is sharing a first look at its upcoming female-led thriller, “The Endgame”.

Described as a “pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller,” the series focuses on Elena Federova (played by Morena Baccarin of “Gotham” and “Deadpool” fame), an international arms dealer and genius criminal mastermind who’s recently been captured.

However, Elena confounds her captors as she’s able to orchestrate a series of coordinate bank robberies while behind bars.

Elena’s ambitious plan places her in the crosshairs of Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathe, “All Rise”, “First Wives Club”), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to thwart Elena’s devious scheme.

“The Endgame” is scheduled to make its debut on Monday, Feb 21