What happens when you put 10 of Canada’s funniest people in a single room together, “Big Brother”-style?

Viewers will find out when with the premiere of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada”, with a new trailer having just been released.

The new reality series from Prime Video Canada boasts a hilariously clever premise: 10 Canadian comedians are trapped together in a room, tasked with trying to make each other laugh. The twist, however, is that comedians who do laugh are eliminated.

The star-studded cast includes Tom Green (“Road Trip”, “The Tom Green Show”), Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), Andrew Phung (“Kim’s Convenience”), Brandon Ash-Mohammed (“TallBoyz”) Debra DiGiovanni (“Humour Resources”), Dave Foley (“The Kids in the Hall”), Jonathan Lajoie (“The League”), Mae Martin (“Feel Good”), Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and K. Trevor Wilson (“Letterkenny”), with Jay Baruchel (“Man Seeking Woman”) as host.

“With local comedy legends trying to crack each other up, Canadians of all ages will be talking about the antics from some of Canada’s funniest people!” declares a press release for the upcoming series. “See Mae Martin crack a bottle over Andrew Phung’s head, Caroline Rhea talk about Tom Green’s hotness and the cast bond over delicious cheese sandwiches.”

“LOL: Last One Laughing” premieres on Friday, Feb. 18.