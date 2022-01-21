As co-host and letter-turner on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982, Vanna White has definitely seen plenty of contestants implode over the years.

White pays a virtual visit to an upcoming edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and in a sneak peek at the episode she reflects on some of the biggest contestant fails she’s witnessed during her tenure on the hit game show.

“One of the puzzles was ‘More fun than a barrel of monkeys,’ and they said ‘More fun than a barrel of vikings,'” White recalls.

Another epic fail that sprang to mind was a puzzle that was the title of a cinematic classic, “Gone With the Wind”. However, notes White, the contestant guessed “Done with one hand.”

In another part of the interview, White dishes on the time that she turned the wrong letter and was “scarred for life” by the embarrassment.