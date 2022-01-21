Goldie Hawn paid a virtual to SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Friday, Jan. 21, and explained why she’s tended to stay away from getting political.

“I think it’s why it drives people crazy when Hollywood tries to act holier than thou and starts lecturing middle America about morality and so on. And you know, these people sitting in Iowa who have never done any, they’ve never tried to put someone on a casting couch…” said Kelly. “They’re like, you could save your lectures for somebody else.”

Choosing her words carefully, Hawn, 76, responded.

“A lot of Hollywood has a lot of mission, right? And you know, you want to put your name onto something that you believe in, but it doesn’t make a difference. And that’s the reality, is that if you are someone in the industry and you want to go into politics or you want to talk about these things, you know, I stay in my lane,” she said.

“And I think that the idea if, so maybe segueing into what I’m doing now, but the reality is, is that if we want to do anything, we want to do it for all people, not just for a group or whatever,” she added. “What makes polarity even more is creating teams on either side of the aisle. And I don’t think that’s what we do. I think we entertain. I think we bring awareness to people, just of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry. We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it’s in this case, I think we’re in service.”

Meanwhile, Hawn also shared her casting couch experience with “Lil Abner” cartoonist Al Capp, alleging that he exposed himself to her when she went to meet him, told they’d be discussing a script.

Other topics Hawn covered in the interview included why she decided to turn her focus on the mental health of children with the MindUp initiative through her Goldie Hawn Foundation, and how she and her family have been navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.