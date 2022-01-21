Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 21, and it was far more than a fender bender.

According to a report from TMZ, the former California governor’s “monster SUV” collided with a Prius, and rolled over on top of it and then collided with a Porsche Cayenne.

The driver of the Prius, reported the outlet, was “badly injured.”

An eyewitness described the accident as resembling a movie stunt, with the collision intense enough that the airbags in Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon deployed.

The woman driving the Prius was reportedly “bleeding heavily from her head,” and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Arnold, we’re told, is OK and is deeply concerned about the injured woman,” TMZ adds. “An Arnold source tells us he wants to personally check up on her.”