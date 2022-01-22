Regina King is mourning the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

People has confirmed that his death came by suicide, days after his 26th birthday.

King confirmed the death of her only child in a statement.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

King shared her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.; the couple separated in 2007.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is,” King said of her son in a 2007 interview. “You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Celebrities including  King Center CEO Bernice King and actors Josh Gadd, Marlee Matlin and Pam Grier have taken to social media to share their condolences.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

