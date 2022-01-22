Regina King is mourning the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

People has confirmed that his death came by suicide, days after his 26th birthday.

King confirmed the death of her only child in a statement.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

King shared her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.; the couple separated in 2007.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is,” King said of her son in a 2007 interview. “You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Celebrities including King Center CEO Bernice King and actors Josh Gadd, Marlee Matlin and Pam Grier have taken to social media to share their condolences.

My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 22, 2022

Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2022

Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022

My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind https://t.co/nwRaPvmla3 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 22, 2022

Regina King and her family will need the biggest hugs at some point. So many have passed in the last week. There are no words. Our self care will support those hugs needed. I am quiet for a few days, from my barn, listen well. Hail Mary..❤️AuntiPam — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) January 22, 2022

I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 22, 2022

I’ve never met @ReginaKing. I don’t know her personally (though my sister @junecarryl has been lucky enough to act with her!) Yet I love her like she is also my sister because I FEEL like I know her. And her body of work and her spirit are why. That’s it. That’s the tweet. ❤️❤️❤️ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 22, 2022

Good night. Prayers up for Regina King and her family. They are going through the unimaginable. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 22, 2022

Love you Regina King … 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022

This kind of loss you never heal from. I pray for #ReginaKing. Peace to her and her family. And sending #protection to her!! Words fail me. pic.twitter.com/vpRtwnYExa — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 22, 2022

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.