Ever since talk of Daniel Craig stepping away from the role of James Bond first emerged, Idris Elba has consistently been viewed as a frontrunner for the role — in the media, at least.

However, in a new interview with “The Deadline Podcast”, producer Barbara Broccoli is shedding a bit more light on whether Elba could be the next iteration of the British super-spy first portrayed onscreen by the late Sean Connery.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” teased Broccoli of whether Elba will step into the shoes of Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond in the last five films.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Confirms ‘I’m Not Going To Be James Bond’

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat,” she explained.

“I think we have decided that until ‘No Time to Die’ has had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else,” she added.