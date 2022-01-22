Just one year after welcoming son Rhodes, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are reportedly going their separate ways.

Sources have told People that the couple, who celebrated their son’s first birthday last month, split up a few weeks ago, with the past few months of their relationship reported to be rocky.

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent,” and insider told People. “It’s been hard.”

The couple’s reported breakup comes less than four weeks after they hosted a rodeo-themed party for Rhodes’ first birthday, with Roberts sharing a photo of the birthday cake and herself in the kitchen, sporting a tiny cowboy hat on her head.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in March 2019, and welcomed their son the following December.

As People pointed out, Roberts was previously engaged to her “American Horror Story” co-star Evan Peters, whom she dated from 2012 to 2019, while Hedlund was engaged to Kirsten Dunst, whom he dated from 2012 to 2016.