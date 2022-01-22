Adele transformed fans’ moods from devastated to delighted, courtesy of that technological innovation known as FaceTime.

On Thursday, the “Hello” singer disappointed fans by announcing she was postponing her Las Vegas residency, which was to have launched on Friday, Jan. 21.

“Hey, listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” the singer said through tears in a video she posted to Instagram. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you,” Adele begins. “But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

To try to quell disappointment, Adele has been personally FaceTiming fans such as Dominic Crisonino, who shared video of their conversation on Instagram.

Then there’s fan Eleni Sabracos, who posted a video that went viral on TikTok with 1.8 million views, describing how she’s had tickets to numerous Adele concerts over the years — every single one of which wound up being cancelled, including opening night of the Vegas residency.

Sabracos later shared a followup, revealing that she received a FaceTime call from Adele.