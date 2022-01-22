Julia Fox is firing back at those who are accusing her of using her recent romance with Kanye West to generate attention and boost her career.

In the latest edition of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, which she co-hosts with Niki Takesh, the “Uncut Gems” star dismisses such talk.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” said Fox.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she continued.

According to Fox, her chief concern is creating art, and “putting things into the world.”

She added: “Watch my movie, read my book,” the actress quipped. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”