Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop made headlines awhile back thanks to the release of the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles, and during her Friday night appearance on “The Tonight Show” she discussed the latest offering in Goop’s vaginal candle line.

The new product is the “Hands Off My Vagina” candle, a limited-edition offering with proceeds going to the Reproductive Freedom Project of the ACLU Foundation.

“The candle is in honour of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Paltrow told host Jimmy Fallon, referencing the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized female reproductive rights in the U.S.

“You know, I think we are very pro-woman at Goop, obviously, and we really do believe that women should have agency to make whatever choice they wanna make in their lives in any area,” she explained. “And so we were happy to be able to partner with the ACLU and do this. It’s really exciting.”

Paltrow introduced the new candle on Instagram earlier this week.

Later in the show, Paltrow gave Fallon a lesson/demonstration on how to properly dry brush; then, she competed with Fallon in a game of “One-Word Songs”, with the two taking turns selecting popular songs, and trying to get each other to guess the tune by singing just one random word instead of the actual lyrics.