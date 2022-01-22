Nicole Kidman won a 2022 Golden Globe for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”, but she wasn’t the first choice to play the legendary “I Love Lucy” star.

Cate Blanchett had been offered the role and turned it down, and in a recent interview with the “Variety Awards Circuit” podcast she addressed her decision to pass on the project.

“It became the movie it needed to be,” Blanchett said.

“Those things happen in the right way, at the right time,” she added. “In the best possible way, you don’t always envisage the same thing; and then it goes on to become a different entity.”

Meanwhile, Blanchett has also been rumoured to be in discussions to work with Francis Ford Coppola on his upcoming film “Megalopolis”. While she didn’t confirm her attachment to the project, she did admit that she would have no hesitation working with the famed director of “Apocalypse Now” and the “Godfather” trilogy.

“When Francis calls, you just have to say yes,” said Blanchett. “Because you’re on the epic, life-changing adventure ride. You’re on that roller coaster. I’m ready for that.”