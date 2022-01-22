Luke Evans got a taste of the “jungle life” after he discovered a scorpion in his bathroom.

Despite being known for his fearless, heroic characters, like his role as Bard in “The Hobbit”, the actor was left terrified after spotting the eight-legged, predatory creature.

The 42-year-old, who is currently in Columbia filming his new Apple TV+ series “Echo 3”- set in South America- noticed the scorpion on his bathroom wall.

He documented the shocking moment when he came in contact with the frightening arachnid.

Evans posted a video on his instagram, zooming in on the scorpion. The star is heard repeatedly saying, “Oh my God! Look at this. Oh my God!” as a scary noise audio plays over the clip. He provided details of the encounter writing “in my bathroom” and “jungle life” at the bottom of the video.

Photo: Instagram/ TheRealLukeEvans
“I found it a new home….” Evans joked in the caption of the reel.

The actor plays Bambi in “Echo 3”, the brother of a young American scientist who goes missing at the Colombia–Venezuela border. Bambi teams up with his sister’s husband, putting their military experience to work as they begin to search for her.

