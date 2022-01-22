Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Clark Gillies during his time with the New York Islanders.

The hockey world is mourning the passing of an all-time great Saturday.

The New York Islanders announced the passing of Clark Gillies on Friday evening. He was 67.

Hailing from Moose Jaw, Sask., Gillies made his mark in the WHL with the Regina Pats, winning a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup title in 1974.

Read more: Regina Pats’ Kieper, Feist recognized by NHL Central Scouting

Gillies enjoyed a stellar WHL career with the Pats, including an incredible 1973-74 campaign — in 65 games he tallied 112 points and played an instrumental role in the team’s Memorial Cup Championship run that season.

The WHL commemorates Clark Gillies, a former Regina Pats legend. — whl.com

Gillies was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in the 1974 NHL Draft. He enjoyed a tremendously successful 14-year NHL career, including winning four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.

Read more: Shannon Miller inducted into the 2021 Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame

Gillies was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002. His No. 9 has been retired by both the Regina Pats and the New York Islanders.

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.