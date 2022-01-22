Regina King is grieving the loss of son Ian Alexander Jr. after announcing his death at age 26.

Just a few weeks before sharing the sad news, King was seen alongside her son as they celebrated New Year’s Eve, speaking remotely with CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

During the jovial conversation, King introduced her son, telling viewers, “we drink in the spirit of inclusivity too,” with Alexander adding: “And progress.”

On Saturday, Jan. 22, King issued a statement to People, which confirmed that Alexander had taken his own life.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”