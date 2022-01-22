Nick Cannon honoured his son, Zen, as he continues to mourn his death since his passing last month.

On Friday, the talk show host shared a sweet photo of himself with five of his seven children, including baby Zen, his 7-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“Still missing my little dude…,” Cannon, 41, wrote in the Instagram post caption. “His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight,” he continued.

“The Misfits” actor included a Bible verse, quoting, “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.”

“The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!” he added.

Last month, in an interview with People, Cannon explained what it was like telling his six children that Zen had passed away form brain cancer, noting that they “helped” him get by.

“Having to explain that to 10-year-olds (Moroccan and Monroe) and a 4-year-old (Golden) is pretty intense,” he revealed. “But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”