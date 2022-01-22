Click to share this via email

Susan Sarandon paid tribute to Meat Loaf in the wake of the the late musician’s death on Thursday.

The “Blackbird” actress shared a message with People remembering the 74-year-old rock legend for the kind man that he was.

“Big man, big voice, big heart. In my experience, always a gentleman,” Sarandon told the publication on Saturday. “Condolences to his family.”

Saradon and Meat Loaf started opposite one another in the 1975 film adaptation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The film, which is based on the musical production of the same name, also starred Tim Curry, Richard O’Brien, Barry Bostwick, Peter Hinwood and Patricia Quinn.

Saradon portrayed the film’s character Janet Weiss while Meat Loaf played the role of Eddie, who performs the song “What Ever Happened to Saturday Night? (Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul).”