Bella Hadid committed to Dry January for the first time.

In a candid new interview with InStyle, the model, 25, revealed that her doctor (and medical advisor for Kin Euphorics, her non-alcoholic beverage brand) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain, which made it “a lot harder to pick up the glass.”

“I have done my fair share of drinking,” Hadid, who gave up drinking six months ago, told the magazine. “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

In September, she became the co-founder and partner of Kin after noticing that it helped cope with her anxiety, the brain fog associated with her Lyme disease, and the exhaustion from her busy work and travel schedule. The alcohol-free, plant-based seltzer brand advertises that it boosts focus and creativity.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” said Hadid. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

In November, the model opened up about her mental health struggle after posting photos of herself crying and explaining how “social media is not real.”

Earlier this week, Hadid, who was previously arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014, celebrated Kin’s grocery store arrival by shopping her product at Erewhon Market. Hadid captured the moment and shared it to her Instagram.

“God is Good!!!! Thank you for your support. It means more to us than you know,” she captioned the photo.