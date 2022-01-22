Alan Ritchson revealed that his family was involved in a scary car accident.

Fortunately, the “Reacher” actor’s wife and three sons- Calem, 9, Edan, 7 and Amory, 6- were fine following the Friday crash.

READ MORE: Jack Reacher Gets Into Trouble In Official ‘Reacher’ Trailer From Prime Video Canada

“Big shoutout to @gmc for building a truck that could take it on the chin like a champ. You kept my wife and 3 young boys safe and I’m grateful,” Ritchson wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the damaged cars.

“They were rear ended at a stop last night by someone doing 45mph. No serious injuries in either vehicle, thank God,” the actor continued. “These unexpected moments can disrupt the lives of everyone involved but health is something many of us take for granted. Glad everyone walked away and my thoughts are with the other passengers. But Good lord the truck didn’t budge.”

READ MORE: ‘Titans’ Are Back In First Look At Season 3