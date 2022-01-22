Julian McMahon is departing the “FBI” franchise.

The actor who stars as Jess LaCroix in “FBI: Most Wanted” took an early leave from his third and final season on the show. According to sources, McMahon approached the crime drama’s executive producers, including Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, to discuss leaving the series earlier than expected.

READ MORE: ‘FBI’ Creator Dick Wolf Reveals Upcoming Crossover With Spinoff ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favour of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

He also looked back on his time working on the Global show and portraying agent LaCroix.

READ MORE: Series Creator Dick Wolf Talks ‘FBI: International’, Latest Addition To ‘FBI’ Franchise

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” he said in his statement. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

McMahon’s final episode is set to shoot next week and will air on March 8. Later this season, “FBI: Most Wanted” will introduce a new character to fill the void left by McMahon’s character. However, it is uncertain as to how LaCroix will be written off.

READ MORE: Original ‘Twilight’ Script Featured FBI Agents, Jet Skis & ‘Bad A**’ Bella Shooting Vampires With A Shotgun

“We are saddened to see Julian leave,” Wolf told Deadline in his own statement. “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”