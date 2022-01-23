Garrett Hedlund is reportedly behind bars after being arrested for public intoxication.

TMZ is reporting that the 37-year-old “Mosaic” star was taken into custody on Saturday night in Franklin County, Tennessee, with the bond for the misdemeanor arrest set at $2,100; at the time of TMZ‘s report, the bond had not yet been posted.

Hedlund’s arrest comes on the same day as reports of his split from Emma Roberts, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Rhodes.

A source told ET that the pair had broken up several weeks ago, and are “not living together,” and “not romantically together.”

The source added: “Their relationship has been rocky for a long time, and the situation is really sad right now.” In addition, the source stated that the couple “grew apart when Garrett was away working,” but “are still coparenting, and still doing things as a family.”

This isn’t Hedlund’s first arrest on similar charges. Back in 2020, the actor was charged with two DUI offenses after passing out behind the wheel and crashing head-on into another vehicle, containing a woman and her three children; she’s suing Hedlund for negligence.

At the time of the incident, reported Us Weekly, Hedlund’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit.

Hedlund was sentenced to three years probation; as TMZ points out, this latest arrest could be an issue given that terms of probation typically insist that no laws be broken during the duration of that probation.