Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are apparently missing “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” now that the reality show has ended its run.

In a new video Jonas posted on Instagram, he and the “Game of Thrones” star unleash their inner Kardashians by lip-syncing to the audio of a scene in which Khloe complains about being tired after a long flight from Australia to her utterly disinterested sister Kim.

“I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Khloe says, with her voice appearing to come from a disheveled Jonas.

“You are? “Why?” says Kim, lip-synced by Turner as she focuses on her phone.

“Because I just came back from Australia…,” he responds.

Meanwhile, sharp-eyed fans pointed out in the comments that Turner’s Kim Kardashian appeared to be texting someone named “Pete,” a sly nod to her romance with “SNL” star Pete Davidson.