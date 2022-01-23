“Saturday Night Live” opened the Jan. 22 show by poking fun at tennis star Novak Djokovic, whose refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination led him to be deported from Australia ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

In the cold open, Kate McKinnon portrayed Fox News host Laura Ingraham for a faux edition of “The Ingraham Angle”, featuring guests Senator Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), right-wing pundit Candace Owens (Ego Nwodim), twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Djokovic, played by Pete Davidson.

“Call me by my nickname, the Joker,” said Davidson-as-Djokovic, mimicking his Serbian accent. “Although right now I’m the least popular Joker, except for Jared Leto.”

“So Novak, you were deported from Australia for refusing to be vaccinated, and I never thought I would hear myself use the word deported in a bad way,” said McKinnon’s Ingraham. “What happened?”

“I went to Australia and my visa was denied, but then I appealed to the judge and this was his ruling…” Davidson’s Djokovic said before a tennis “close call” clip featured an “out” ball.

Ingraham than asked Novak to tell his side of the story “while I stare into the camera like it’s a raw piece of steak.”

“You see, people love to tear you off your pedestal, just ’cause you’re really rich, or you’re the best at tennis, or you go to a charity event with 200 kids even though you’re dripping with COVID,” he said. “But in my heart I know that one day people will look back on this moment in history and think, who cares!”

“Thank you Novak, we’ll see you at Wimbledon,” said Ingraham, with Djokovic replying, “Probably not.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.