The Queen arrived at her Sandringham estate on Sunday, where she’ll be continuing a royal tradition marking a big anniversary.

As People reported, the Queen flew via helicopter to Sandringham, where she traditionally stays until Feb. 6, the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, and her ascendancy to the throne of England.

That date, known in the U.K. as Accession Day, is typically spent by the Queen “in quiet, somber reflection at Sandringham House,” noted People, remembering her late father and the day when her entire life changed in an instant.

In fact, this February will mark the 70th anniversary of her accession, which will be commemorated with Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place until June.

Normally, the Queen begins her stay at Sandringham in December, with the rest of the royal family joining her to celebrate Christmas; this year, however, the Queen opted to spend the holidays at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.