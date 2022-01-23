Click to share this via email

Following news that “SNL” cast members Pete Davidson and Colin Yost were part of a group that bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry, the two addressed their new purchase during Weekend Update on the Jan. 22 edition of “Saturday Night Live”.

It all began when Alex Moffat reprised his character Guy Who Just Bought a Boat, who introduced his friend Guy Who Just Bought a Ferry, a.k.a Davidson.

“We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea!” declared Davidson.

“Yes, it’s very exciting,” deadpanned Jost. “We thought the whole thing through.”

“We’re boat people now, Colin,” Davidson told Jost. “I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos.”

Things took an unexpected turn after Davidson complained they were having a tough time finding somewhere to dock the 300-foot ferry, leading to a string of naughty double-entendres from Moffat that cracked up Davidson.

Guy Who Just Bought a Boat (and Two Guys Who Just Bought a Ferry) pic.twitter.com/RBsMfzugv2 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.