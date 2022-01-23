Eric Church paid tribute to late rocker Meat Loaf by performing one of the “Bat Out of Hell” singer’s biggest hits during his Saturday night concert in Detroit.

During his show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Church and his band began singing “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”.

As Church performed the 1993 hit, reported Billboard, the crowd of 16,000 sang along to the chorus.

Upon completing the song, Church pointed heavenward before shifting to his own hit, “Springsteen”.

Lovely Meat Loaf tribute last night from @ericchurch. pic.twitter.com/7kTVUe2DMY — Courtney Hoekstra (@cshillz) January 23, 2022

Church’s tribute was especially meaningful given that the late singer — whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday — launched his recording career in Detroit.

As Billboard pointed out, Meat Loaf was acting in a regional production of the hippie musical “Hair” when he and cast-mate Shaun “Stoney” Murphy were signed to Rare Earth Records, a sub-label of Detroit-based Motown Records. The two released an album, “Stoney & Meatloaf”, which was not a success.

Meat Loaf died Friday at 74.