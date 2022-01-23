Click to share this via email

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing off her blossoming baby bump.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old model took to Instagram to share some gorgeous mirror selfies.

Huntington-Whiteley is seen wearing a brown maxi dress as she poses up a storm.

The “Mad Max” star captioned the snaps with an hourglass emoji, seemingly hinting that it won’t be long before her new addition arrives.

Huntington-Whiteley also tagged fiancé Jason Statham on her bump.

This will be baby number two for the couple, who welcomed their son Jack in 2017.