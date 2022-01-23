JoJo Siwa is looking back on her whirlwind year.

Last January, the “Dance Moms” star came out after wearing a “Best gay cousin ever” t-shirt on Instagram.

On Saturday, Siwa once again shared a photo of herself wearing the same shirt to celebrate the anniversary of that momentous day.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Makes ‘Ellen Show’ History As The Youngest Guest Host While She Interviews BFF Meghan Trainor, Who Brings Her To Tears

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever,” she began. “A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay.”

Siwa continued, “I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you?’… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me. so I had no fear with sharing it with the world. I also get asked a lot ‘your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay?’ Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share.”

READ MORE: Iman Shumpert Talks Delivering Both Of His Daughters At Home With ‘Ellen’ Guest Host JoJo Siwa

Concluding her post with a moving message, the “Dancing with the Stars” champ added, “Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all.”