Lea Michele is giving fans a glimpse of her adorable son Ever.

The former “Glee” star took to Instagram to share a photo of the 17-month-old while wishing her husband Zandy Reich a happy 39th birthday.

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend,” she wrote in the caption. “I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

The photo sees the father and son wearing matching dark sunglasses

Michele has posted photos of Ever before, however this is the first time that she has shared a picture of his face.