Jana Kramer is sharing a very special moment with her fans.

The country music star took to Instagram to post a video from her baptism ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 23.

“I don’t have the words yet … I will … but for now … ‘In the name of Jesus there is healing’,” she wrote in her caption.

The video sees Kramer climbing into a small pool set up on stage before being dunked underneath the water.

Kramer later shared more videos from the ceremony, along with a lengthy message about her experience.

“This is the day I stopped walking alone,” she began.

“Looking up to a “father figure” with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years. But last year in the brokenness and quite moments alone, I realized I wasn’t truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him.”

Kramer and her ex-husband Mike Caussin called it quits for a second time last year. The former couple first tied the knot in 2015 but split in 2017, they later rekindled their romance in 2018 and officially filed for divorce in April.