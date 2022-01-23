Jensen Ackles is opening up on his decision to keep the “Supernatural” prequel series under wraps.

The actor’s onscreen brother, Jared Padalecki, said that he was “gutted” to learn about the spin-off show, which will not involve his character, through Twitter.

READ MORE: ‘Rust’ Actor Jensen Ackles Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

While speaking on Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast, Ackles explained his reasons for keeping quiet about the project.

“[I’m] extremely superstitious when it comes to a few things. And one of those is — and this is probably something that a lot of actors share — we don’t talk about auditions until we got the role. [It’s] an unwritten rule that you just don’t talk about s*** until it’s a done deal,” he said.

The 43-year-old star admitted that the prequel series was his “first venture into producing and creating content, and I didn’t wanna jinx it at any cost, so I shut up about it. Only the people that had to know knew…I definitely had people that I was excited to tell. Jared being number one on that list…”

Padalecki sent Ackles a lengthy text message after hearing about the show online.

“[After the news broke] I had a long text from Jared, and he was really bummed, and I just remember my heart just sank,” Ackles recalled. “In hindsight, that could have been a step that was avoided. But he did it, and it happened, and we dealt with it.”

READ MORE: Jensen Ackles Recalls Jessica Alba Being ‘Horrible’ To Work With On ‘Dark Angel’ But Explains They Ended Up Having ‘Mutual Respect’ For Each Other

However, the pair worked things out in the end.

“He and I, we’re great,” added Ackles. “I wish he had just called me and said, ‘Yo, dude, why didn’t you tell me you’re doing this?’ And I would have been like, ‘Oh, okay, yes, I’ve been working and this has been happening and it’s way early in the process. It’s not even a done deal, we don’t even have an outline. I just didn’t wanna talk about it or tell people and jinx it. And he totally got it. He understood, and he was like ‘Ah, I probably shouldn’t have done that.’”