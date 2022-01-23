Click to share this via email

The fashion world is in mourning after the loss of French designer Thierry Mugler.

The fashion icon passed away on Sunday at age 73, his team confirmed in a message on Instagram.

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” they wrote, while posting a black square to Mugler’s official Instagram page.

“I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness,” wrote model Georgia May Jagger beneath the post.

“Nonononono,” added Bella Hadid.

“Such an icon. Unbelievably sad,” actress Brigitte Nielsen said.

Mugler’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

As well as dressing stars like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga, Mugler was also known for his diverse line of fragrances.