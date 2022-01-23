Emma Thompson is baring it all in her latest film.

The actress opened up about rehearsing “entirely nude” and filming a full-frontal scene for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.

“It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” Thompson shared during a Cinema Cafe discussion, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress revealed how her character “stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe” in one scene in the sex-positive drama about a teacher who hires a male escort in the hopes of experiencing an orgasm for the first time.

Thompson also discussed the unrealistic demands that are made on women in the acting industry.

“Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting,” she said. “This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it’s worse now.”

On deciding to shoot nude scenes in her sixties, Thompson added, “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”