Elizabeth McGovern is looking back on her relationship with Sean Penn.

The “Downton Abbey” star was in her twenties when the pair first started dating after filming “Racing To The Moon” together.

“There’s a road I could have taken, but I decided to call it off. It just felt like we were on different tracks,” she explained in an interview with the Daily Mail. “We were only in our early 20s. It would have been nothing short of a miracle had that become a lifelong partnership because we were both really young and figuring out who we were.”

McGovern also admitted that she found the relationship “exhausting”

“It was the frenzy of Sean’s feelings that overwhelmed me,” she remembered. “It was also the first real experience of boys I’d had, which was kind of nice. “In the beginning it was fun. We were a similar age and in the same place professionally, so we were experiencing everything together.”

McGovern added, “It was so exhausting, I couldn’t sustain it. We also wanted to do different things. He likes to pretend he’s not really a Hollywood person, but he is.”