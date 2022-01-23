Andrew Garfield did a lot of lying in order to keep his his super-secret cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” under wraps.

The actor looks back on filming the hit action flick while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Monday, Jan. 24.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Snuck Into A ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Screening With Tobey Maguire

“I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great,” says the actor, who only told his dad, brother and mom about the cameo.

“It was fun to keep it secret,” he admitted. “It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

Garfield recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the movie musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!.”

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Drunken Party Trick As She Reunites With Andrew Garfield 11 Years After ‘The Social Network’

However, he explained to Ellen that because the awards show wasn’t televised he was actually driving and talking to the movie’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, on the phone when he found out.