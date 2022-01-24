Click to share this via email

Pat Sajak surprised “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” viewers Sunday after admitting he has no clue who Benedict Cumberbatch is.

The host made the admission after “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star Tatyana Ali solved the puzzle “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch”.

Sajak said, “We know eggs benedict, explain Benedict Cumberbatch,” in a clip shared by Yahoo!

Ali replied, “Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor. Right?” as Sajak admitted that was his “little host trick” to pretend he knew who the actor was when he actually didn’t and wanted Ali to tell everybody.

Guess what’s on tonight!!!!I’ve loved this game since I was a little girl. What fun it was to play and to win money for @ccsm_jenniejoseph educating community midwives who serve mamas and families everywhere. @celebritywof pic.twitter.com/dyueO4Tac5 — Tatyana Ali (@TatyanaAli) January 23, 2022

The whole thing got everybody talking online.

Pat Sajak doesn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is? That’s just (Dr) Strange — SportsPontif (@SportsPontif) January 24, 2022

not this wheel of fortune before & after being eggs benedict cumberbatch — reanna (@seattlesqueer) January 24, 2022

Easiest Before and After I’ve ever seen 😅😂🤣 — egan (@eganomaly) January 24, 2022

I was surprised she solved Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch. — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) January 24, 2022

So much so, that the “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account ended up apologizing, writing: