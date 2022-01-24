Pat Sajak surprised “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” viewers Sunday after admitting he has no clue who Benedict Cumberbatch is.

The host made the admission after “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star Tatyana Ali solved the puzzle “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch”.

Sajak said, “We know eggs benedict, explain Benedict Cumberbatch,” in a clip shared by Yahoo!

Ali replied, “Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor. Right?” as Sajak admitted that was his “little host trick” to pretend he knew who the actor was when he actually didn’t and wanted Ali to tell everybody.

The whole thing got everybody talking online.

So much so, that the “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account ended up apologizing, writing: