Marilyn Manson’s ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood claimed the singer “essentially raped” her on camera while filming the music video for his 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)”.

Wood and Manson were in a relationship from 2007 to 2010. According to NME, Wood, who previously accused Manson of grooming her when she was a teenager, spoke about her trauma from the shoot in the new documentary “Phoenix Rising”.

The doc, about Wood’s life and career, recently premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Wood, who was thought to have met Manson in 2006 when she was around 18 and he was 38, said of shooting the intimate scenes during the video, “It’s nothing like I thought it was going to be. We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.

“It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video. I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back—to just soldier through.

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

NME pointed out they’d contacted Manson’s rep for comment.

The singer has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by many women, including Wood. He has denied all claims. He’s since been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista.