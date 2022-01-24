“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is beating even her greatest expectations.

On Monday, Schneider appeared on “Good Morning America” ahead of the next episode of “Jeopardy!”, on which she looks to extend her winning streak to the second-longest in the show’s history.

Asked by host George Stephanopoulos what her secret is, the contestant answered, “You know, I’m not really sure about a lot of it. I never expected to do this well. The main secret: just being curious and spending my life learning a lot of stuff.”

The host also brought up the fact that when Schneider was young, she was voted in school as “the most likely to be on ‘Jeopardy!'”

“I was good in school, I got good grades, I won the spelling bee,” Schneider said, adding, “I did expect to be on ‘Jeopardy!’, and to do all right, just never expected to do quite this well.”

If she wins tonight’s “Jeopardy!”, Schneider will be behind only current show host Ken Jennings for longest winning streak, so Stephanopoulos wondered if she has received any advice from him.

“He’s limited in what he can tell me, just because he’s the host and he has to stay neutral,” she said. “I think the advice he gives all of us before every game is just to relax, and have fun, and enjoy the moment. And that’s definitely something I’ve been trying to do.”

“Trying?” the anchor asked.

Schneider replied, “Oh, I’ve been enjoying it, let me be clear.”