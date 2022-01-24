Kanye West thinks paparazzi should share their earnings with the celebs they snap.

The rapper shared his views when he was caught on camera speaking to some paps as he arrived at Miami International Airport over the weekend.

West insisted, “Right now, y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. Imma change that. I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided.

“You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Claims He’s Been Locked Out Of The Editing Room Ahead Of ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Debut

JUST IN: Kanye West says he should get a percentage of what the Paparazzi makes for using his image‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Bid2qhkcqp — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 23, 2022

The singer added, “We all gotta make money together…. It can’t be a one-sided thing. That’s why it feels vulture-like.

“Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect as a man ’cause if we can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.

“I’m gonna make sure we get our rights. We’re very important. We’re real people, also.”

West’s latest comments come after he spoke about being involved in an alleged confrontation in Los Angeles earlier this month.

He told Jason Lee for “Hollywood Unlocked” that the person in question asking for his autograph was not a fan, but a person “taking autographs to make money on them.”

“Everyone is using me. Everyone is on my payroll and everyone is using me,” he stated.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Kanye West After He Appears To Threaten Pete Davidson In New Track

West was also previously charged with battery and attempted grand theft following a scuffle with a photographer back in 2013.