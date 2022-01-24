Frito-Lay is bringing out some big names for the big game.

On Monday, the company released teasers for its Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl ad, with Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion headlining the commercial.

In the first teaser, Puth beatboxes as he walks up to his trailer, only to find the interior covered in red paw prints.

“What the f—,” he says, picking up a bright red feather.

The ad, which will premiere during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, promotes Frito-Lay’s line of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos.

In another teaser for the big ad, previously announced star Megan Thee Stallion tries to get into her own trailer, only for what appears to be a giant sloth arm reach out the door and pull off the rapper’s name card from the side of the trailer.

“Excuse me?” Megan says.

Viewers will have to wait until the Super Bowl to find out what exactly is going on with these mysterious creatures.