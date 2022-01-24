Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro‘s “Pinocchio”.

The clip introduces fans to Ewan McGregor’s Cricket as he explains how he once lived inside the heart of the wooden boy.

Del Toro directs the film, which is a re-imagining of the beloved classic, with David Bradley starring as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann taking on the role of Pinocchio.

Other cast members include Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

Netflix also confirmed the release date as December 2022.

A synopsis reads: “Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic Italian tale of ‘Pinocchio’ in a stop-motion musical adventure. Follow the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.”

Blanchett recently spoke about del Toro asking her to play Sprezzatura, the monkey in the flick.

She told SiriusXM’s Julia Cunningham and Jess Cagle of working with del Toro on “Nightmare Alley”: “I think we were on set one day and I said, ‘When are we gonna work together again?’ And he said, ‘I’m doing “Pinocchio”.’

“And he [gasped.] He’d said to me the day before that, ‘You are not this mysterious woman. You are a really cheeky, naughty 12-year-old boy.’ And so he said, ‘Why don’t you play the monkey?’ I dunno. I don’t have any words. I just make monkey noises for two hours. So yeah, that was fun.”