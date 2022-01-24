Hugh Hefner’s son is defending his late father.

Over the weekend, Cooper Hefner tweeted out a statement defending his dad ahead of the premiere of A&E’s “Secrets of Playboy” docuseries.

In the lead-up to the premiere Monday night, the network has shared a number of teasers, featuring former Playboy models levelling troubling allegations against Hefner and Playboy.

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” Cooper wrote in his tweet.

In one of the previews clips, former Playmate and Hugh’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison says, “The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media, he’s just a nice man.'”

She added, “It was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday.”