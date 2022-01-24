Fans just got a rare glimpse of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson together.

Over the weekend, Johnson participated in a Zoom Q&A following the Sundance virtual premiere of her new film “Cha Cha Real Smooth”, which was crashed by the Coldplay frontman.

In a clip from the Q&A, the moderator introduces Johnson, and when her image pops up on the screen, Martin can be seen beside her, evidently sorting out some technical issues before quickly walking out of the room and giving the peace sign.

⚡ Chris Martin apareció en la reunión de preguntas y respuestas de Dakota Johnson después del estreno de #ChaChaRealSmooth del festival de cine #Sundance pic.twitter.com/fVM2smM5Nd — Idioma Coldplay 👽📻 (@IdiomaColdplay) January 24, 2022

Johnson and Martin have been very private about their relationship, rarely appearing together in public.

Speaking to Elle last year, Johnson said, “We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

The couple have been dating since 2017.