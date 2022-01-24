When it comes to birthday celebrations, Javier Bardem goes all out for his friends.

In the new episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Bardem reunites with his “Skyfall” co-star Daniel Craig, who reveals the former Bond villain once went drag for a birthday surprise.

“I remember you were in drag, but I know that’s a whole other story,” Craig recalled of his birthday party.

“Coming out of a cake,” Bardem laughed. “I was supposed to be the Bond girl that night, and oh, my God, I was.”

Talking about Bardem’s role as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”, which includes scenes in which he plays drums and sings, Craig said that he had “no idea” his one-time co-star had musical chops.

“Well, [I’m not musical], apart from coming out of birthday cakes dressed like a Bond girl,” Bardem joked. “I sang ‘Happy Birthday to You’ in my best Marilyn Monroe impersonation. When [the ‘Being the Ricardos’ team] told me to sing, I was like, ‘Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?’ And then I try.”

Also during the conversation, Bardem noted a wound on Craig’s forehead.

“Let me ask you, my friend, this last question: What happened to you here?” he asked.

“Where? Did I bash my head?” Craig said, feeling his forehead. “Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview— it’s probably a part of a sandwich!”

After looking in a mirror, Craig laughed, “You know what it was? Christ. So, they’ve sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I’ve set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started!”

He added, “No wonder I get f**king injured every time I do a movie!”

Finally, Craig told Barden, “Thank you for pointing out. No, literally, I just was setting this up and it went donk and I’m like, ‘Ow! Jesus!’ I’m not bleeding to death. It’s just a whatever. If I don’t get injured while filming I’m not doing it properly.”